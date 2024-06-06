Philippines: 393 arrested for alleged illegal gambling in Western Visayas

The arrests were made in May.

The Philippines.- The Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) has reported carrying out 141 raids in May, arresting 393 people allegedly involved in illegal gambling. Police seized a total of PHP153,000.

Police arrested 61 people in 58 raids for loose firearms. Police seized 77 assorted firearms and 55 explosives. Some 321 firearms and 45 explosives were either surrendered or deposited under a soft hand approach.

See also: 2 PNP commandos arrested for allegedly providing security to POGO executive