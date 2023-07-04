Philippines: 2 arrested over alleged illegal cockfighting

Those arrested are being held in police custody.

The Philippines.- Two people have been arrested by Taytay Municipal Police Station (MPS) in Palawan for alleged involvement in illegal cockfighting. Carlito Bolito, 28, and Evenezer Dimalaluan, 62, were arrested in Barangay Poblacion, Taytay.

Police seized five fighting cocks, three of them dead along with bet money and related paraphernalia. The suspects are being held in police custody, awaiting charges for violating Presidential Decree No. 1602.

