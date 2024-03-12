Philippines: 19 arrested over illegal card games

During the raid, police seized four betting boards with print cards and PHP1,893 in cash.

Police made the arrests in Iloilo.

The Philippines.- Police have made `19 arrests for alleged illegal card cames in Barangay Pasil, New Lucena, Iloilo. Those arrested inlude two suspected operators, Nora Teodoro and Aron Besidillas.

Captain Ryan Orleans, the New Lucena police chief, told Panay News that intelligence gathering had pointed to the presence of illegal gambling activities in the area. Orleans stated that the operators failed to show a permit authorising their gambling operations. Officers seized betting boards, print cards, a funnel and PHP1,893 in cash.

Those arrested were detained at New Lucena Police Station to face charges under Republic Act 9287.

