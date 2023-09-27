Philippines: 17 arrested for alleged illegal gambling

Those arrested are accused of betting on Swertres, Last 2 and mahjong.

The Philippines.- Police have arrested 17 people for alleged illegal gambling in the Caraga region: nine in Agusan del Sur, four in Surigao del Sur, two in Surigao del Norte and two in Butuan City. They were allegedly betting on games such as Swertres, Last 2, mahjong, tukis-tukis (cockfighting) and the coin game hantak. Police seized P5,306.

According to Manila Bulletin, those arrested were charged with violation of Republic Act No. 9287, which addresses illegal numbers games. Police Regional Office-13 director Kirby John B. Kraft said officers were dedicated to enforcing the law against illegal gambling.