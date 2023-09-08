Philippines: 14 arrested for alleged illegal gambling

Those arrested have been charged with violation of the Anti-Illegal Gambling Law.

The Philippines.- Police in Parañaque City have arrested 11 Chinese and three Filipino people over an illicit gambling establishment concealed within a salon on Bayview Drive in Tambo. Authorities launched a raid following a tip-off.

Police lieutenant Colonel Jolet Guevara, head of the District Special Operations Unit (DSOU) in the Southern Police District, said the hidden venue was filled with “fish table games” where players attempt to catch fish that corresponded to monetary points. They would wager tokens, which could be exchanged for cash. Each token carried a value of PHP1,000.

Further investigations revealed that the salon had been operating for nearly two months without the requisite permit. The suspects face charges for violating the Anti-Illegal Gambling Law. Authorities are conducting follow-up operations to identify the owner, who is suspected of running other illegal gambling operations in the vicinity.

One man was taken into custody for possession of a firearm. He was found to belong to a security agency but was not in uniform and lacked the legal documents. He faces charges under the Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition and the Omnibus Election Code, due to the ongoing COMELEC Gun Ban policy.

