Philippines: 13 arrested over alleged illegal cockfighting

The Philippines.- Thirteen people have been arrested for alleged involvement in illegal cockfighting in San Pablo city. The operation was carried out by the San Pablo City Police Station (CPS) and the Regional Special Operation Unit 4A (RSOU 4A).

In a statement, the Laguna Police Provincial Office (PPO) reported that four fighting cocks, four cockfighting blades and PHP5,360 (US$97.78) in betting money were seized. The suspects have been detained by the San Pablo CPS and will face charges related to illegal gambling.

