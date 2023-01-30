Philippines: PNP calls for e-sabong to be labelled as illegal gambling

The Philippine National Police (PNP) continues its work to identify who is behind e-sabong operations.

The Philippines.- The PNP has called for online cockfighting, also known as e-sabong, to be added to the list of illegal gambling activities under Presidential Decree 1602. PNP chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr said that the Anti-Cybercrime Group has recommended the measure and proposed penalties for service providers that fail to block e-sabong websites.

A week ago, the PNP announced it was working with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to identify illegal e-sabong operations.

According to the Philippines News Agency, the PNP reported that 28 people have been arrested and 102 e-sabong platforms have been blocked or taken down, with the agency monitoring 272 platforms that may be used for e-sabong.

Executive Order 9, issued by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. in December, suspended live streaming or broadcasting of cockfights and online betting on live cockfighting matches. The order also tasked the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) to coordinate with other agencies for implementation.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte ordered a suspension of e-sabong operations in May of last year, but some small groups and individuals continue to use online platforms for cockfighting betting. The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group has filed cases against 15 people in connection to the disappearance of e-sabong enthusiasts.