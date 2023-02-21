Philippines: 10 arrested in connection with illegal poker

Police seized playing cards and suspected betting money.

The Philippines.- An anti-illegal gambling operation conducted in Calamba City resulted in the arrest of ten suspects for alleged involvement in illegal poker in Barangay Lecheria.

The Calamba City Police Station (CPS) identified the suspects as Benedict, Avelino, Eddie, Jerwin, Joel, Dondon, Rocky, Zaldimar, Junrry, and Marlon. According to Manila Bulletin, police confiscated a set of playing cards and suspected betting money totalling PHP8,200. The suspects are in the custody of the Calamba CPS and are facing charges of illegal gambling.

Last week, thirteen people were arrested for alleged involvement in illegal cockfighting in San Pablo city. The operation was carried out by the San Pablo City Police Station (CPS) and the Regional Special Operation Unit 4A (RSOU 4A).