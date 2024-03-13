Philippine police destroy illegal slot machines

Police in Bontoc have destroyed over a dozen kulalong machines.

The Philippines.- Police in Bontoc have destroyed a dozen seized gaming machines, locally known as kulalongs. The act was held at the Bontoc municipal grounds on Monday (March 11).

Mayor Jerome Tudlong emphasised the collective responsibility of the community in combatting illegal gambling and the significance of community engagement. Reports indicate that illicit gambling, such as illegal drop-ball operations, has been an issue for years.

See also: Philippines: 19 arrested over illegal card games