Philippine police deny US$5.1m seized from offshore gaming operators is missing

The Philippines.- The Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Jean Fajardo has said that PHP300m (US$5.1m) in cash seized during raids carried out against offshore gaming operators in Las Piñas City and Pampanga remains secure. Reports had claimed that the money was missing.

“There is no truth to the malicious reports that the money is missing. These are considered fruits of crime so the case is pending and the PNP would comply with a competent court as to the proper disposal of these seized evidence,” Fajardo said.

“If the court would say that these should be turned over to the Department of Justice, the PNP is more than willing to turn over these. If the court would issue orders to return the money, then the PNP will comply,” Fajardo told reporters when sought for a comment.

Fajardo suggested false information was intended to create confusion about the raid in Malate, Manila, last month. “The money is intact. It just so happened there are efforts to muddle the issue of our legitimate operation against Vertex Technologies,” she added.

According to the PNP, PHP187.82m (US$3.19m) was seized during an operation at the Clark Freeport offshore gaming operator hub in May, while PHP117.18m (US$1.92m) was seized during an operation at an offshore gaming operator hub in Las Piñas City in July.