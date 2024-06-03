Philippine governor seeks to disprove alleged gaming ties

Jonvic Remulla is offering a reward for anyone who can prove his alleged ties.

The Philippines.- Jonvic Remulla, the governor of Cavite, has publicly addressed allegations linking his family to offshore gaming. Amid viral social media posts suggesting ties to gaming at a former resort property, Remulla denied claims of providing protection or permits.

Remulla offered a reward of PHP10m (US$170,000) to anyone who could substantiate the allegations.

Through a social media post, he said: “Neither my office nor any member of my family has signed any permit for the operation of POGO Island or provided protection to it, in collaboration with the Department of Justice.”

The controversy arose after reports surfaced of a Filipino-Chinese businessman converting the Remulla family’s former resort property, Island Cove, into a purported offshore gaming hub. Remulla says his family sold the property in 2018 and have no current affiliations with offshore gaming.

Remulla also distanced his brother, Gilbert Remulla, who was appointed as a director of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) in 2022, from any involvement. “POGO permits were issued by PAGCOR in 2020, and he had no involvement in their issuance,” he said.

Offshore gaming is under public scrutiny for alleged links to organised crime and human trafficking. A week ago, senator Win Gatchalian introduced Senate Bill 2689, seeking to prohibit the operations of offshore gaming companies in the country.

