Paradise Co casino revenue up 10.5% in February

Casino revenue was KRW81.28bn (US$61.07m).

South Korea.- Paradise Co has shared its financial results for February and reported casino revenue grew, in month-on-month terms, 10.5 per cent from KRW56.58bn (US$43.3m) to KRW81.28bn (US$61.07m). When compared year-on-year, revenue was up by 83.1 per cent.

Table gaming revenue grew by 11.8 per cent month-on-month to KRW76.76bn. The figure was up 82.6 per cent when compared to last year. Machine game revenue was down 7.2 per cent month-on-month but up 92 per cent year-on-year at KRW4.52bn. The table drop was KRW565.43bn, down 0.6 sequentially but up 56 per cent year-on-year.

For the first two months of this year, Paradise Co’s aggregate table drop was over KRW1.13tn, up 35.2 per cent from last year.

For full year 2023, the casino operator posted revenue of KRW744,15bn (US$567.8m), up 112.8 per cent compared with full-year 2022.