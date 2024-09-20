Paradise Casino Walkerhill expansion: new high-roller area opens

Paradise Casino Walkerhill now covers 4,587.26 square metres and features 112 table games and 213 machine games.

South Korea.- A new space for high-rollers opened at the Paradise Casino Walkerhill in Seoul on September 14. The new venue is reserved for the top 1 per cent of patrons. The company describes it as having elegant Art Deco design with seven private rooms, a lounge and a bar, offering “personalised high-end services and an elevated gaming experience.”

The casino’s first expansion in nine years increases its size by 17 per cent, from 3,934.60 to 4,587.26 square metres. There are now 112 table games and 213 machine games. The casino operator said it expects sales in the new VIP venue to reach KRW22bn (US$16.6m) in 2025 and KRW32bn (US$24.18m) in 2026. The company plans to open a new international lounge at Gimpo Airport in October.

Choi Jong-hwan, Paradise Co’s chief executive, said: “This expansion will bring us a critical opportunity to secure both physical infrastructure and high-roller customers, enabling us to gain significant competitive advantage as a leading casino operator.

“Paradise Group will continue to enhance VIP-exclusive facilities and service competitiveness across all locations, and we are committed to transforming into a smart casino by adopting new digital technologies, solidifying our position as a first mover in the market.”

In August, Paradise Co reported casino revenue of KRW80.18bn (US$59.9m). That’s an increase of 30.2 per cent month-on-month and 4.1 per cent year-on-year.

Table-game sales were KRW75.46bn (US$56.38m), up 32.1 per cent compared to the previous month and up 4 per cent in year-on-year terms. Machine game sales were KRW4.72bn (US$3.52m), up 5.7 per cent month-on-month and up 6.3 per cent year-on-year. The table drop was KRW667.47bn (US$498m), up 23.1 per cent when compared to the previous month and up 16.9 per cent in year-on-year terms.

Paradise Co operates four casino venues: Walkerhill in Seoul, Jeju Grand on Jeju Island, Busan Casino in the southern port city of Busan, and Paradise City, near the primary international airport serving Seoul. For the first eight months of the year, casino revenue was KRW561.08bn (US$419m), a 14.3 per cent increase in year-on-year terms.

In June, the company started trading on the country’s KOSPI stock index after delisting from the KOSDAQ index. The KOSPI is an index of all common shares on the main trade board of the Korea Stock Exchange. KOSDAQ began in 1996 as an independent stock market by the Korea Financial Investment Association.