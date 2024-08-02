Paradise Co posts casino revenue of US$45.17m for July

Casino revenue was up 7.3 when compared to June.

South Korea.- Paradise Co has reported casino revenue of KRW62.04bn (US$45.17m) for July. That’s a rise of 7.3 per cent month-over-month but a decline of 1.3 per cent when compared to July 2023.

Table gaming revenue was KRW57.58bn (US$41.92m), down 22.7 per cent month-over-month. Machine game revenue was KRW4.47bn (US$3.25m), up 8.7 per cent. The table drop was KRW542.18bn (US$394.75m), up 1.9 per cent when compared to the previous month and up 2.3 per cent in year-over-year terms.

For January to July, the table drop was KRW3.98tn, up 18 per cent from last year. For the first seven months of the year, casino revenue was KRW485.10bn (US$353.19m), up 17 per cent year-over-year.

In July, Choi Jong-hwan, Paradise Co’s chief executive, announced that a new space for high-rollers will open at the Paradise Casino Walkerhill in Seoul in September. The new area will span approximately 383 square meters (4,123 square feet).

Paradise Co is also set to integrate the operating systems of its four casinos in a bid to enhance marketing efforts with its customer base of 1.07 million. Meanwhile, the company will open its own customer lounge at Gimpo International Airport in Seoul this month.