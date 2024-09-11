PAGCOR to introduce 3,341 new slot machines for Casino Filipino venues

The first batch of 1,968 new slot machines is expected to be delivered this month.

The Philippines.- Alejandro Tengco, chairman and CEO of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), has announced that 3,341 new slot machines have been ordered for Casino Filipino gaming venues as part of a modernisation programme. The first batch of 1,968 slots will be delivered in mid-September.

Tengco announced the news during his speech at the opening of the IAG Academy Summit at the Hilton Manila. He said the arrival of the machines would enhance gaming choices at Casino Filipino venues across the country with the aim of attracting more visitors and improving financial performance.

He said: “As we prepare for the planned privatisation of PAGCOR casinos, we intend to increase their value by modernising our gaming facilities and equipment to make them more attractive to potential investors.”

Tengco also mentioned the introduction of more integrated resorts in major tourist destinations over the next few years.

See also: PAGCOR to begin winding down offshore gaming operators next month