PAGCOR to begin winding down offshore gaming operators next month

The Philippines.- Alejandro Tengco, chairman and CEO of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), has announced that the process of winding down offshore gaming operators will start in October. During a public hearing of the Committee on Games and Amusement, he said the process will begin immediately after an executive order is issued by president Marcos.

Tengco said some gaming operators have already ceased operations. He said: “Two months after the State of the Nation Address (SONA), we have 46. Today, we only have 41. That means five of those that we cancelled were gone because of numerous violations.”

According to The Philippines News Agency, Jessa Mariz Fernandez, PAGCOR’s assistant vice president, has said that the cancellation of work visas will be done in batches to gradually decrease offshore gaming operations before December 31.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) undersecretary Felipe Egargo Jr has said that help will be provided for the 28,500 Filipinos who work in the sector but there has been no clarification of what measures will be taken.

