PAGCOR reaffirms regulatory oversight of Freeport Area of Bataan

PAGCOR has refuted claims that the agency lacked authority over an alleged offshore gaming operator in Bataan.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has reaffirmed that it has regulatory authority over the Freeport Area of Bataan. In a statement released today (November 19), the agency addressed remarks by Joseph Lobo, a senior official in its Offshore Gaming Licensing Department, who said last week that the regulator had no jurisdiction over a suspected offshore gaming operator in Bataan.

While Lobo said the Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan (AFAB) was the governing authority, PAGCOR said it “aims to correct this statement”. It said: “Republic Act No. 9728 grants the AFAB the power to oversee certain tourism-related activities within the Freeport Area of Bataan, including games, amusements, recreational and sports activities, subject to the approval and supervision of PAGCOR.

“This underscores the fact that while AFAB may regulate specific activities and exercise authority within its jurisdiction, its power to issue licenses for gaming operations remains conditional and subject to PAGCOR’s oversight and approval.”

Earlier this month, the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) along with the Philippine National Police (PNP) and armed forces arrested 57 foreign nationals and 358 Filipinos allegedly linked to offshore gaming operators in a raid in Bagac, Bataan.

Officials reportedly received information that the Central One complex within the compound was housing an unlicensed offshore gaming operation. PAOCC executive director undersecretary Gilbert Cruz told dzBB that around 900 people were employed at the hub. Among them were nationals from China, Vietnam, and Malaysia and 600 Filipinos.

The Malolos Regional Trial Court Branch 81 granted the search warrant after determining that there was probable cause indicating violations of Republic Act 9208. PAOCC spokesperson Winston Casio said the firm operated under a permit from the Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan but had no online gambling permit from the PAGCOR.

Philippine police deny US$5.1m seized from offshore gaming operators is missing

PNP spokesperson Jean Fajardo has said that PHP300m (US$5.1m) in cash seized during raids carried out against offshore gaming operators in Las Piñas City and Pampanga remains secure. Reports had claimed that the money was missing.

“There is no truth to the malicious reports that the money is missing. These are considered fruits of crime so the case is pending and the PNP would comply with a competent court as to the proper disposal of these seized evidence,” Fajardo said.

“If the court would say that these should be turned over to the Department of Justice, the PNP is more than willing to turn over these. If the court would issue orders to return the money, then the PNP will comply,” Fajardo told reporters when sought for a comment.

Fajardo suggested false information was intended to create confusion about the raid in Malate, Manila, last month. “The money is intact. It just so happened there are efforts to muddle the issue of our legitimate operation against Vertex Technologies,” she added.