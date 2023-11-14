PAGCOR opens evacuation centre in Northern Samar

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation has inaugurated a PHP50m facility.

The Philippines.- PAGCOR has unveiled a PHP50m multi-purpose evacuation facility in Barangay Polangi, Catarman. The initiative is a response to the region’s vulnerability to tropical cyclones and incessant rains.

The largest evacuation structure in Catarman, the two-storey facility aims to provide a solution to the longstanding issue of insufficient evacuation centres in the municipality.

See also: PAGCOR donates medicines to Polytechnic University of the Philippines

Catarman mayor Francisco Aurelio E. Rosales III said: “PAGCOR’s evacuation centre is an example of how a national government project trickles down to local communities to benefit our entire population. I hope that we can continue to strengthen our partnership with PAGCOR.”

Catarman municipal risk Rrduction officer Emerald Guevarra added: “We have 55 barangays, but we only have ten designated evacuation centres and most of them are schools, chapels and other private establishments. These are not enough because of Catarman’s huge population.”

Meanwhile, two-storey evacuation centres are being built in the towns of Maslog and Borongan in Eastern Samar. Both evacuation centers received PHP50m in funding from PAGCOR. Some 36 PAGCOR-funded evacuation facilities have been completed in different parts of the country, while another 36 are under construction.

See also: Philippine gaming operators provide funds for new hospital wing for veterans