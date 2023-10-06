PAGCOR donates medicines to Polytechnic University of the Philippines

The donation coincides with the state university’s 119th anniversary.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has donated a range of essential medicines to the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) in Sta. Mesa, Manila, to support its health and wellness initiatives. The donation coincides with the state university’s 119th anniversary.

The medicines provided included remedies for common ailments such as cough, colds, fever, asthma, and diabetes. PUP President Dr. Manuel M. Muhi said the donation would help around 3,000 teachers and employees across various branches and campuses of the university.

He said: “We extend our wholehearted thanks to PAGCOR, and we look forward to fostering a positive collaboration with them in the future.”

Earlier this week, the Philippine National Police (PNP) received a donation of eight patrol cars from the Bloomberry Cultural Foundation. PAGCOR granted BFCI’s request for the release of PHP10m for the PNP to acquire six 2023 Corolla Altis and two 2023 Innova (2.8L E Diesel A/T).

See also: Philippine gaming operators provide funds for new hospital wing for veterans