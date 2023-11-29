PAGCOR inaugurates evacuation centre in Barangay Madulao

The PHP50m structure is the fifth PAGCOR multi-purpose evacuation centre to be constructed in Quezon province.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has unveiled a new PHP50m two-story multi-purpose evacuation facility in Barangay Madulao, a densely populated village in the municipality of Catanauan.

The facility is the fifth of its kind in Quezon province. It was built to address the town’s vulnerability to severe storms, particularly its lack of shelter for typhoons. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Catanauan mayor Ramon Orfanel, who emphasised the role of the PAGCOR multi-purpose structure in ensuring the safety of residents.

See also: PAGCOR donates medicines to Polytechnic University of the Philippines

Orfanel said: “Having a structure like this will help address that problem and enhance our emergency preparedness. This will definitely bring government services closer to the people of Barangay Madulao and the residents of nearby villages. Napakalaki ng magiging kapakinabangan ng gusaling ito sa amin. This will really help us bring better services to multitudes in our town.”

Madulao Barangay captain Ricardo Agaton expressed gratitude for the selection of the village as the site for the PAGCOR multi-purpose evacuation centre. Recalling the impact of Typhoon Glenda in 2014, Agaton highlighted the relief brought by the centre.

To date, 37 PAGCOR-funded evacuation facilities have been completed in different parts of the country, while another 36 are under construction.

See also: PAGCOR receives highest governance score in 2022 report