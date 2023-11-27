PAGCOR receives highest governance score in 2022 report

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation received the highest score in the Governance Commission for GOCCs annual Performance Evaluation System.

The Philippines.- The PAGCOR received a score of 99.46 per cent in the Performance Evaluation System (PES) for 2022. It’s one of its highest scores yet. The corporation’s PES score in 2021 was 98.08 per cent, while in 2020, it scored 91.38 per cent.

The accolade for 2022 was formally conferred upon PAGCOR President and COO Atty. Juanito L. Sañosa during the GOCC Governance Awards Ceremony on November 20, 2023, at the PICC Complex in Pasay City. Sañosa said the award elevated PAGCOR to the ranks of the best-performing GOCCs in the country.

He said: “This is truly another proud moment for PAGCOR. While this award serves as a validation of our efforts and hard work, it also inspires us to continuously exceed our past accomplishments – all in the service of our country.”

During the awards ceremony, executive secretary Lucas P. Bersamin emphasised the contribution of GOCCs, with dividends reaching PHP48.68bn in 2022 funding government socio-civic projects such as infrastructure, health and education.

Bersamin said: “It is beyond question that GOCCs are significant tools in adjuring inclusive economic growth and development for 2022. The Bureau of Treasury recorded Php48.68 billion dividends coming from different GOCCs that are covered under Republic Act 10149.”

Alongside PAGCOR, twelve other GOCCs received accolades for achieving the highest Corporate Governance Scorecard (CGS) ratings in 2022, with three entering the esteemed CGS Hall of Fame.

