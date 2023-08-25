PAGCOR hands over US$530,000 for medical-assistance programmes

PAGCOR has disbursed the initial PHP30m (US$530,000) tranche of a PHP120m (US$2.1m) grant to the Office of the Vice President (OVP).

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) has announced the release of the initial PHP30m (US$530,000) tranche from a PHP120m (US$2.1m) grant designated for the Office of the Vice President (OVP).

The formalisation of this grant occurred through the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between PAGCOR chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco and OVP Chief of Staff Atty. Zuleika T. Lopez on August 2. The OVP had requested the supplemental funding from PAGCOR.

Witnessed by vice president Sara Z. Duterte, senior community development officer Ferdinand Marcos M. Amador II and budget and control officer II Gerardo N. Hilario represented PAGCOR during the event. They handed over the initial cheque to OVP chief collecting officer Aniceta Puzon and chief accountant Julie Villadelrey.

The financial support is projected to be distributed in four equal quarterly tranches of PHP30m and aims to facilitate assistance for underprivileged patients dealing with hospital expenses, procurement of medicines, dialysis treatments and access to essential diagnostic procedures.

