Bloomberry Foundation donates 8 patrol cars to PNP

The Philippine National Police has received patrol cars from the charitable arm of Bloomberry Resorts and Hotels.

The Philippines.- The Philippine National Police (PNP) has received a donation of eight patrol cars from the Bloomberry Cultural Foundation. It comes after the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) granted BFCI’s request for the release of PHP10m for the PNP to acquire six 2023 Corolla Altis and two 2023 Innova (2.8L E Diesel A/T).

BCFI President Donato Almeda said the patrol cars would help the Southern Police District (SPD) in Entertainment City reduce response times.

He said: “On behalf of Solaire Resort and Casino, together with PAGCOR, we are donating these mobile patrol cars to the Paranaque Police and Southern Police District here at Entertainment City. This is for the betterment of the entertainment and gaming industry in this area and for all of us to feel safe and sound while enjoying the facilities of our resorts.”

The donation is part of PAGCOR’s requirements for casino licensees to establish foundations that support corporate social responsibility programs, including those related to education, infrastructure, health facilities, environmental preservation, and cultural heritage restoration. Two per cent of licensees’ gross gaming revenues from non-junket tables are directed toward these foundations.

Earlier this year, PAGCOR greenlit Entertainment City Estate Management’s (ECEMI) request to allocate PHP10m annually for the administration, management, maintenance and security of common areas and facilities within Entertainment City.

See also: Philippine gaming operators provide funds for new hospital wing for veterans