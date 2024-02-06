PAGCOR delivers aid

The regulator has conducted a series of relief missions.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has announced he completion of a series of relief missions across the country. On February 1, the regulator provided over 400 food and non-food relief packs to people displaced by a fire in Pandacan, Manila. Most of the affected residents hailed from three barangays and were temporarily housed in nearby evacuation facilities.

The day before, PAGCOR donated 18 wheelchairs and gift baskets to members of the “Malaya Lolas” organisation, which supports women survivors of World War II. The event, held at a private residence in Barangay Mapaniqui, Candaba, was attended by representatives from the local government unit.

On January 29, PAGCOR provided financial assistance to victims of a bombing at the gymnasium of Mindanao State University in Marawi City. Families of four people who died in the attack received PHP50,000 each, while seven survivors were given PHP30,000 each.

See also: PAGCOR posts income of US$1.41bn for 2023

In 2023, PAGCOR funded several evacuation facilities in the country. The regulator also allocated money for social and relief work for Filipinos.