PAGCOR posts income of US$1.41bn for 2023

PAGCOR has reported a 34.6 per cent year-on-year increase for the full year.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has released its financial report for the year 2023. It posted income of PHP79.38bn (US$1.41bn), a year-on-year increase of 34.6 per cent.

The regulator posted gross income from gaming operations of PHP73.11bn (US$1.30bn), up 32.8 per cent year-on-year. Total comprehensive income was PHP6.82bn (US$121m), up 53.3 per cent in year-on-year terms. Expenses for 2023 increased by 18 per cent year-on-year to nearly PHP26.65bn.

The regulator deducted approximately PHP45.63bn (US$809m) in government subsidies, financial assistance and other contributions. That figure was up 44.2 per cent from PHP31.65bn in 2022.

Earlier this month, PAGCOR reported that gross gaming revenues (GGR) for 2023 was up 33 per cent year-on-year to PHP285bn (US$5.1bn). That surpassed the set target of PHP273bn and outperformed the previous high of PHP256.49bn recorded in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Casinos remained the primary revenue contributors, accounting for PHP207.5bn (US$3.7bn), followed by the electronic games sector with PHP58.16bn (US$1.04bn). Commercial casinos licensed by PAGCOR contributed PHP19.62bn (US$352m) to the overall GGR.