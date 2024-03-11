PAGCOR chairman Tengco, Bloomberry COO Arasi, headline speakers at ASEAN Gaming Summit 2024

PAGCOR chairman Tengco and Bloomberry Resorts’ COO Arasi lead speakers at ASEAN Gaming Summit 2024, promising insights into Asia’s gaming industry.

Press release.- PAGCOR chairman Alejandro H. Tengco and Thomas Arasi – president and chief operating officer, Bloomberry Resorts, headline a stellar speaker lineup at the 6th edition of the ASEAN Gaming Summit on 19th-21st March 2024.

Kicking off the summit is Alejandro H. Tengco, chairman and chief executive officer of the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), who will deliver the State of the Industry Opening Address on the morning of Tuesday, 19th March.

In the following session, also on Tuesday morning, Thomas Arasi, president and chief operating officer of Bloomberry Resorts, will deliver the ASEAN Gaming Summit 2024 Keynote address.

This comes as excitement builds for the Solaire Resort Entertainment City operator to open its newest property, Solaire Resort North, in Quezon City in late May.

A particular highlight of the Summit program is the C-Level panel, led by Alex Leese, CEO of Pronet Gaming. The top-level discussion includes experts Michael Charlton – Asia Pacific director of Entain, and Simon Lidzén – CEO of Fast Track, promising a candid discussion about the industry outlook in Asia, with the Philippines at the epicenter.

And the Philippines will continue in focus, with Hakan Dagtas, Chief Operating Officer of Newport World Resorts, headlining the operators’ panel – discussing the growth outlook of the nation’s market as it plays a leading role in the Asia gaming industry – on the afternoon of Wednesday, 20th March.

Amongst the other notable sessions are a fireside chat with The Grand Ho Tram Resort & Casino CEO Walter Power, and a CEZA presentation by the economic zone’s Administrator and CEO Katrina Ponce Enrile. In addition, Evan Spytma, CEO of Hotel Stotsenberg, will discuss the game-changing opportunities of the Remote Gaming Licensees that replaced PIGOs.

This year’s ASEAN Gaming Summit continues to magnify the industry presence in the region, bringing together top gaming executives, distributors, manufacturers, and regulators for honest, open, and informative talks to sustainably benefit all parties.

ASEAN Gaming Summit organizer, Luis Pereira, Managing Director at Asia Gaming Brief, said: “We are all keen to hear chairman Tengco, one year on from his first public address to the industry, share his vision for what lies ahead in arguably the most buoyant market in the region: the Philippines.

“We are delighted to have such forward-thinking businesses, with Pronet Gaming as our title partner, leading a stellar array of industry stakeholders as sponsors in this 6th edition of the Summit.”