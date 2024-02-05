ASEAN Gaming Summit marks its return in 2024: AGB

The conference, known for gathering industry influencers, returns with insights on the Philippines’ booming market, regulatory updates, and online gaming’s evolution.

Press release.- Asia Gaming Brief, the organizer of the ASEAN Gaming Summit, has confirmed the highly anticipated new edition of its regional gaming conference on 19-21 March 2024 at the Shangri-La the Fort in Manila, Philippines.

Since its inception in 2017, the three-day event has been regarded as gathering the most influential gaming executives from Asia’s top-listed land-based and online gaming industry figures, including regulators, operators, suppliers, and government officials.

Last year’s ASEAN welcomed nearly 1,300 attendees, as well as an expansion of the demographic of participants, coming from over 16 different countries including Macau, Cambodia, the UAE, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Vietnam, and Singapore.

Veteran expert and summit headliner Joe Pisano, CEO of Jade Entertainment and Technology, predicts a heady future for the industry, noting that the Philippines will be the largest gaming growth market this year, as regulators actively encourage innovation and operators continue to evolve and advance the online space.

Luis Pereira, managing director at Asia Gaming Brief, said: “There have been a number of important developments in the regulatory framework of the Philippines, both in the online and land-based spheres, and we are excited to reunite the industry, here in Manila, in these exciting times.

“With the strong support by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), our attendees can expect to be the first to hear about the regulator’s plans for the industry going forward,” notes the organizer.

The ASEAN Gaming Summit will be held on 19-21 March 2024 in Manila. For a limited time only, Early Bird tickets are available for a special rate until 11 February 2024. Register now at www.aseangaming.com.