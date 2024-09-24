PAGCOR bingo programme to boost funds for LGUs and NGOs

The new programme will allow LGUs and NGOs to receive up to 50 per cent of proceeds.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) has announced that it has adjusted its Bingo for A Cause’ programme to generate more funds for social programmes run by local government units (LGUs) and non-government organisations (NGOs). PAGCOR assistant vice president Maria Teresa Ocampo said the regulator had sanctioned new packages, allowing LGUs and NGOs to receive up to 50 per cent of the proceeds from bingo events organised with PAGCOR.

“The revised bingo package will give our partners the option to sell tickets from as low as PHP100 (US$1,79) to PHP1,000 (US$17,93) each, depending on the package that they choose,” she said. “The proceeds will even go higher depending on their ticket sales.”

“Like any game of chance, only PAGCOR has the mandate to authorise bingo activities, hence bingo games without PAGCOR’s permission are illegal. We thus remind our partner communities and organisations to first coordinate with PAGCOR’s Bingo Department if they plan to organise bingo events and explore partnership opportunities with us,” she added.

PAGCOR has inaugurated a new civic centre in Barangay Langkaan II, Dasmariñas City. The development began in October 2021. The three-story structure was constructed with a PHP50m (US$897,380) grant from PAGCOR and additional funding from the city government, bringing the total project cost to PHP110m (US$1.97m). It is the only socio-civic facility with an elevator to assist elderly and physically challenged visitors.

The structure features shared restrooms on each level, an open space, dining areas, a kitchen, a medical room, storage facilities, and lactation rooms, among other amenities. The building can house up to 150 modular tents when functioning as an evacuation centre.

To date, PAGCOR has completed and inaugurated a total of 41 socio-civic centres in the country while 32 other structures are nearing completion.

