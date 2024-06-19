PAGCOR: 44 operators and service providers licensed under PIGO regime so far

It has approved 10 online gaming operators and 34 service providers.

The Philippines.- The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) says that as of early June it has authorised 44 operators and service providers under its Philippine Inland Gaming Operator (PIGO) licensing programme, which was introduced in 2020.

The regulator has approved 10 operators to run online and remote gaming platforms, most of them integrated resort and hotel casino operators. These include Bloomberry Resorts and Hotels, Travellers International Hotel Group, Stotsenberg Leisure Park and Hotel, Thunderbird Pilipinas Hotels & Resorts, and Eastbay Resorts.

The other online gaming operators approved are Tiger Resort Leisure and Entertainment, MJC Investments Corp, Hann Philippines, and BB International Leisure and Resort Development. Bingo Plus, run by AB Leisure Exponent and owned by Digiplus, is the only operator approved for online casino that does not run a land-based casino.

Meanwhile, PAGCOR’s Electronic Gaming Licensing Department has licenced 34 service providers for eCasino games, sports betting, eBingo, and speciality games. These operators, including Jade Entertainment and Gaming Technologies, PhilWeb Corp, and TGXI, are required to have a physical presence in the country. Thirteen of the 34 have yet to start commercial operations.

See also: PAGCOR issues 40 offshore gaming operator licences

E-games revenue pushes Philippines GGR to a new high for Q1

Gross gaming revenue (GGR) in the Philippines was PHP81.70bn (US$1.42bn) for the first quarter. The tally was up 2 per cent sequentially and 18.54 per cent year-on-year. Although land-based casino GGR was down year-on-year, total GGR was up because electronic games revenue rose six fold at PHP22.5bn.

PAGCOR chairman and CEO Alejandro H. Tengco said: “The E-Games revenue performance continues to exceed our projections, and this reflects how gaming technology and the proliferation of mobile devices is influencing not only our daily lives but our entertainment choices as well.”

“With the way technology is constantly shaping our lives and the way we do business, and even the way we choose to be entertained, the future of gaming clearly lies in this sector,” he added. “We are confident that with our new regulatory policies, more gaming companies both here and abroad will continue to look at business and investment opportunities in the Philippine gaming industry.”