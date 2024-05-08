DigiPlus posts net income of US$35m for Q1

Net income was up by 358 per cent year-on-year.

The Philippines.- DigiPlus Interactive Corp has shared its financial results for the first quarter of the year. Net income was PHP2bn (US$35m), up 358 per cent when compared to last year. The company attributed the growth to the performance of its digital retail gaming segment.

Revenue was up 226 per cent in year-on-year terms to PHP13.6bn (US$236m). This was driven by higher traffic for the live-streaming bingo game, BingoPlus, and digital sports betting through ArenaPlus. EBITDA was up 313 per cent at PHP 2.1bn (US$37m).

BingoPlus was launched in 2022 after PAGCOR approved the AB Leisure division’s request to begin operations as an electronic games system service provider.

Andy Tsui, president of the company, said: “We intend to sustain our growth momentum by continuing to invest in innovation and new technologies to enhance user experience and adding new digital offerings traditionally well-loved by Filipinos. By delivering innovative, fun, and accessible digital offerings, we aim to continue revolutionizing the entertainment space in the Philippines.”

Digiplus owns 140 bingo sites in the Philippines and operates online games. In April, the company forecast a revenue increase of 10-20 per cent for this year.