Osaka group to submit gambling addiction ordinance

The cities of Osaka and Nagasaki have submitted IR District Development Plans.

The Osaka Restoration Association will submit a draft ordinance to the Osaka prefectural assembly proposing countermeasures against gambling addiction.

Japan.- While Osaka awaits a central government decision on its IR District Development Plan, the Osaka Restoration Association and the conservative political party Komeito have submitted a draft regulation proposing countermeasures against gambling addiction.

The gambling addiction bill proposes the creation of centres in the prefectural government to be headed by Osaka’s governor. The bill also proposes the creation of an expert defence support committee and a special fund.

At a May meeting of Osaka’s prefectural assembly, Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party also proposed a draft local ordinance to promote countermeasures against gambling addiction. However, officials from the Osaka Restoration Association and Komeito blocked the draft because of concerns over its efficacy and funding

A national law on anti-gambling measures took effect in October 2018, requiring municipalities seeking casino resorts to develop plans for countermeasures at the local level.

Osaka selected MGM-Orix as its partner for its IR bid. The consortium proposed to invest JPY1tn (US$9.1bn). The Osaka IR project is set to include three hotel products providing approximately 2,500 rooms, a MICE facility measuring 68,000 square meters, a 3,500-seat theatre, as well as various Japanese cultural experiences and retail facilities. It will also employ about 15,000 people.

In August, a public referendum was rejected by the Osaka prefectural assembly on whether or not to allow proposals for an integrated resort. An anti-IR group was seeking a vote on Osaka’s IR plan after surpassing the necessary threshold of 2 per cent of voter signatures.