Okura Holdings revenue up 2.7% in H2

Profit before income tax was of JPY929m (US$6.1m) in the second half of 2023.

Okura Holdings has reported revenue of JPY3.19bn (US$21.1m) for its second half.

Japan.- Okura Holdings has announced financial results for the second half of the year 2023. Revenue was up 2.7 per cent to JPY3.19bn (US$21.1m). The company reported a profit before income tax of JPY929m (US$6.1m), up 569.9 per cent in year-on-year terms.

Okura’s gross pay-ins increased by 12.5 per cent to JPY16.37bn (US$108.6m). Operating profit increased by 348.4 per cent to JPY1.14bn (US$7.5m) and the profit attributable to shareholders rose by 1,140 per cent to JPY1.11bn (US$7.4m).

The pachinko and pachislot hall business remained the main source of revenue, accounting for 92.4 per cent. Revenue here rose 2.5 per cent, from JPY2.8m to JPY2.9m, primarily due to the introduction of the Smart Slot Machines in November 2022.

Okura’s board stated: “Although the past financial years have been challenging years for Japan’s pachinko industry overall due to the outbreak of Covid-19, the group’s operational and financial performance for 6M2024 has managed to recover as a result of the management’s efforts in prioritising the group’s resources in the recovery of customer traffic and voluntarily implementing safety measures to ensure the health and safety of customers at its pachinko and pachislot halls.

“The management will continue to adopt the above measures and consider releasing further new models of pachinko and pachislot machines in order to encourage customer traffic and speed up the further recovery of the group’s operations while exploring new opportunities to diversify into other business segments to expand the group’s sources of revenue.”

In January, the company closed one of its pachinko and pachislot halls, K’s Plaza Ohato Hall, in Nagasaki City. The decision was made to focus the group’s resources on the SENKURA Dejima hall, near K’s Plaza Ohato.