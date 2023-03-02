Okura Holdings revenue up 13.6% in H2

Okura Holdings has reported revenue of JPY3.1bn (IS$23m) for its second half.

Japan.- Okura Holdings has announced financial results for the second half of the year 2022. Revenue was up 13.6 per cent to JPY3.1bn (US$23m). The company reported an operating profit of JPY254m (US$1.88m), compared with an operating loss of JPY279m (US$2.06m) in the second half of 2021.

In the six months to December 31, 2022, gross pay-ins, increased by 18.9 per cent to JPY14.5bn (US$107m). The company has experienced a rise in revenue following the lifting of some restrictions.

Okura Holdings noted that the business outlook for pachinko remains in doubt owing to the ongoing downturn in the industry combined with high inflation in Japan due to escalating commodity prices and the depreciation of the Yen curtailing purchasing power.

However, the company said it had witnessed a resurgence in customer traffic in most of its pachinko halls during the second half of the year 2022. The company closed five pachinko venues in 2021.

The company said it is optimistic for 2023 and expects that the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on the pachinko industry in Japan will continue to diminish and that the group’s business performance will improve steadily.