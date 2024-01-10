Okura Holdings to close another pachinko parlour in Nagasaki

The company was heavily affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Okura Holdings is closing down its K’s Plaza Ohato Hall in Nagasaki City due to its deteriorating financial performance and the resulting low customer traffic.

Japan.- Okura Holdings has announced the closure of its pachinko hall, K’s Plaza Ohato Hall, situated in Nagasaki City, effective January 14, 2024.

The company said the decision was due to a deteriorating operational and financial performance since the onset of the Covid-19 outbreak in Japan in January 2020.

Okura acknowledged the modest recovery in customer traffic at K’s Plaza Ohato during the year ending June 30, 2023. However, this rebound was described as sluggish compared to other pachinko halls within the group, leading to sustained losses.

Despite Okura’s continuous efforts to promote pachinko and pachislot games at K’s Plaza Ohato, the slow pace of recovery prompted the closure.

The property housing the Pachinko Hall is company-owned, and management is contemplating leasing the building for rental income to ensure a stable cash flow.

Last September, Okura Holdings reported a 13 per cent year-on-year revenue increase in the first half of 2023, to approximately JPY6,284m (US$42m).

Okura will now manage 10 pachinko halls across Japan, operating under the trading names “Big Apple” and “K’s Plaza.” Last May, the company also closed its Big Apple, Ofuna Pachinko Hall, located in Kanagawa Prefecture.