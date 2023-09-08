Oktoberfest Macau at MGM to return next month

The 13th edition of Oktoberfest Macau at MGM is to return from October 12 to 23 at MGM Cotai.

Macau.- Oktoberfest Macau at MGM will return for the 13th consecutive year at MGM Cotai from October 12 to 23. This annual event has support from the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the Consulate General of Germany in Hong Kong and the German Chamber of Commerce in Macau.

This year the HÖGL FUN BAND from Munich, Germany, will perform. The company said: “With Bavarian festivities in full swing, guests can revel and immerse themselves in the most authentic German Oktoberfest, a cultural extravaganza offering great food, beer, and entertainment.”

This event is part of a series of activities being developed this year in the city with the aim of promoting Macau as a comprehensive tourist centre beyond gambling. Macau casinos have formed a working group to promote meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) tourism in the city. Macau has already hosted more than 490 events in the MICE sector in the first six months of 2023, more than in all of 2022.

