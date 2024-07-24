Offshore gaming ban to hit politicians, Philippine representative says

Robert Ace Barbers said some politicians were counting on financial support from offshore gaming operators.

The Philippines.- Surigao del Norte 2nd District representative Robert Ace Barbers has expressed support for president Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s decision to ban offshore gaming operators and said the move would affect certain politicians who were counting on financial support from gaming firms for the May 2025 midterm elections.

Barbers, who is chair of the House Committee on Dangerous Drugs, called for the effective enforcement of the president’s directive by relevant government agencies, including the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), Department of Foreign Affairs, Department of Justice, Bureau of Immigration, Anti-Money Laundering Council, and the Department of Labor and Employment.

