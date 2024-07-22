PNP launches task force to tackle illegal offshore gaming operators

The Philippine National Police has launched Special Task Force Skimmer.

The Philippines.- The Philippine National Police (PNP) has established a dedicated task force to target illegal offshore gaming. During a press conference, PNP chief general Rommel Francisco Marbil said the new unit, named Special Task Force Skimmer, will collaborate with various agencies.

Under the leadership of Lt. Gen. Michael John Dubria, the task force will include police units such as the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), the Anti-Cybercrime Group, and the Anti-Kidnapping Group, among others. Its mission involves gathering intelligence, coordinating law enforcement actions, and enhancing cooperation with other government entities. The will focus on disrupting illegal internet gaming licensees and addressing associated criminal activities, including human trafficking and torture.

Interior secretary Benjamin Abalos mandated local government units to compile a comprehensive inventory of offshore gaming operations in their areas.

Currently, 42 offshore gaming operators operate legally in the Philippines, with one located in Kawit, Cavite, and the remainder in Metro Manila.