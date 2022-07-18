NSW launches new gambling harm support programme

The campaign has been rolled out across TV, Radio, print and social media.

The campaign aims to support people experiencing gambling harm in Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean, Arabic and Hindi communities.

The New Zealand government has launched a new problem gambling campaign. "The Number that Changed our Life" campaign specifically targets the Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean, Arabic and Hindi-speaking communities.

The four-month campaign covers TV, radio, print and social media. It is designed to encourage people from these communities to seek help when they need it.

Kevin Anderson, minister for hospitality and racing, said: “Even though culturally and linguistically diverse communities gamble less than the general population in New South Wales, they are more vulnerable to gambling harm and experience more gambling problems than the general community.”

Mark Coure, minister for multiculturalism, added: “It can be difficult for anyone to come forward and ask for help. For some, there may be cultural sensitivities to gambling, which makes it harder for them to talk to their families or friends, or which may make recognising when someone is in trouble harder to identify.

“This campaign helps to cut through to both those that are experiencing trouble, their friends and family around them, and ensures no one is left to suffer alone in silence.”

In June, Anderson announced the creation of a new independent casino regulator, the NSW Independent Casino Commission (NICC).

The NSW Government will also introduce a series of regulatory measures which directly address recommendations of the Bergin Inquiry, including:

A ban on casinos dealing with junket operators;

An independent monitor and auditor for every casino licence holder appointed by the NICC;

A requirement for casino licence holders to submit suspicious activity reports to both AUSTRAC and the NICC;

Strict new requirements for casino operators to monitor patron accounts for criminal activity and perform due diligence on customers, including identifying the source of player funds before they can gamble.

