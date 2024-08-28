NSW greyhound racing inquiry opens public submissions

The New South Wales regulator has invited stakeholders to provide input.

Australia.- The New South Wales regulator, Liquor & Gaming NSW (L&GNSW) has requested submissions from the industry, stakeholders and other interested parties for its inquiry into Greyhound Racing NSW (GRNSW). David Harris, minister for gaming and racing has appointed Lea Drake as an acting commissioner of the GWIC to examine complaints about GRNSW’s governance and operations, track safety and animal welfare issues following claims made by whistleblowers.

Hearings will begin on September 16 and submissions should be sent to the Inquiry by September 13. The acting commissioner must submit a report to the minister and Greyhound Welfare & Integrity Commission (GWIC) by December 13.

Drake said: “We would like to encourage anyone who would like to contribute to the Inquiry into Greyhound Racing NSW to come forward and lodge a submission. Industry participants, stakeholders and members of the public are urged to contact us with information relevant to the Terms of Reference. That would include information about the welfare and care of greyhounds or any concerns about greyhound adoption or rehoming programs.

“We would also like to hear from you if you have information to share on racecourse safety and minimum track standards, or any concerns regarding the workplace culture and conduct at Greyhound Racing NSW, or its management, procurement and recruitment practices. Submissions can of course be treated confidentially if required. It is absolutely essential that as many voices as possible be heard during this Inquiry, so that we can reliably determine the veracity of a range of concerns with Greyhound Racing NSW.”

