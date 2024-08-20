New South Wales regulator fines Playup Interactive for gambling ad violations

Playup Interactive has been fined AU$586,000.

Australia.- The New South Wales regulator, Liquor & Gaming NSW (L&GNSW), has reported that Playup Interactive has been fined AU$586,000. The regulator said the company, which trades as Draftstars, had 33 advertisements on its website that breached rules by inducing people to participate in gambling activities and to open a betting account.

Dimitri Argeres, Liquor & Gaming NSW director of compliance and enforcement, said: “NSW bans the advertisement of any offer of an inducement to participate in a gambling activity, including an inducement to bet more frequently, to persons who do not hold a betting account with the betting operator.

“Wagering operators like PlayUp Interactive are able to legally advertise their products in a variety of ways, but they can’t advertise or promote inducements such as offers of increased odds or bonus bets to entice people to open a betting account.

“It is the responsibility of the betting service provider to ensure prohibited gambling advertising is not published or communicated in NSW. Liquor and Gaming NSW will continue to take a zero-tolerance approach to these offences, and this sentence shows that strong penalties can apply.”

