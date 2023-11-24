NICC extends appointment of the Star’s special manager

The NSW Independent Casino Commission has requested the term of the appointment be extended to June 30, 2024.

Australia.- The Star Entertainment Group has announced through a company filing that the New South Wales Independent Casino Commission (NICC) has requested the casino operator extend the appointment of Nicholas Weeks as special manager of the Sydney Casino until June 30, 2024, unless earlier terminated by the NICC.

According to the company, the NICC advised The Star that the NICC intends for this to be the final extension of the manager’s term. It is intended to give The Star additional time to satisfy the NICC that it is capable of undertaking the remedial action required for it to become suitable and return to gaming in accordance with the provisions of the Sydney casino licence.

Approval of remediation plan in Queensland

In a separate statement, the company reported that the attorney-general of Queensland, the Honourable Yvette D’Ath MP, has approved the Remediation Plan Star submitted to Queensland regulatory authorities. The plan was designed to address the issues identified by the Bell and Gotterson reviews and includes approximately 640 milestones across 15 workstreams.

The governor-in-council has approved extending the 90-day casino licence suspension for The Star Gold Coast and Treasury Brisbane casinos from December 1 2023 to May 31 2024, based on the recommendation of the attorney general; as well as extending the special manager’s term by 12 months until 8 December 2024 for The Star Gold Coast and Treasury Brisbane casinos.

The Star will be required, prior to May 31 2024, to demonstrate to the Queensland Government, that it is delivering upon the approved Remediation Plan and returning to suitability.

Group CEO and managing director Robbie Cooke said: “We’re pleased to have our Remediation Plan approved in Queensland. It’s an important step on our path to returning to suitability in Queensland and will track and hold us accountable throughout the multi-year program we are committed to delivering.

“At the same time, we are fully aware that successful implementation of the Remediation Plan will require the utmost rigour and discipline. We need to regain the trust and confidence of all our stakeholders and communities and continue to have an unwavering focus on transformation. That comes from a clear understanding that holding casino licences is a privilege, not a right.”