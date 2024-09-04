New Zealand government seeks public input on gambling harm strategy

The consultation is open until October 6.

New Zealand.- Matt Doocey, New Zealand’s Minister for Mental Health, has encouraged all New Zealanders to share their thoughts on a three-year strategy to prevent and reduce gambling harm. Submissions close on Sunday, October 6. The new strategy and levy will take effect from July 1, 2025.

The Gambling Act 2003 requires the Ministry of Health to set out a strategy every three years to prevent and minimise gambling harm. The draft strategy needs a public consultation.

Doocey said: “While many New Zealanders enjoy gambling as a pastime without issue, the statistics are clear that harm from gambling can have a significant impact, therefore it is important that we put in place initiatives and interventions that prevent and minimise harm from gambling.

“I would encourage you to have your say on this consultation document by 6 October 2024 to help inform its development. In talking to people about mental health and addiction, I’ve become firmly of the view that the ideas we need to solve the issues we face are already in the community, so please make your voice heard.

“I want to particularly acknowledge those who have lived experience of gambling harm, as your perspectives will give a strong understanding of what works and what doesn’t at the community level. With the proposed strategy having a strong focus on ensuring people with lived experience are actively involved in our harm prevention and minimisation efforts.”

See also: New Zealand to introduce licensing system for online casinos