New normal financial strategies in igaming: Insights from Pronet Gaming

Opinion.- The recent pandemic disrupted operations across businesses globally, forcing many to adapt in unprecedented ways. As the dust began to settle and companies reopened, finance department heads took a step back to reassess their financial goals and strategies, ensuring they remained aligned with the evolving landscape of the new normal. Here, Naman Paropkari, head of finance at Pronet Gaming, offers his insights on navigating these challenges and redefining financial priorities for sustained success.

What role does data analytics play in financial decision-making today?

The pandemic accelerated digital transformation, leading to a significant increase in online gaming participation. As a result, data analytics has become an invaluable asset. In the post-pandemic world, finance teams must leverage data to inform decision-making processes. This means investing in robust analytics tools that can provide insights into player behaviour, market trends, and financial performance.

For instance, understanding customer acquisition costs and lifetime value has never been more crucial. By closely monitoring these metrics, we are in a better position to make informed decisions about marketing spend and promotional strategies. Additionally, predictive analytics can help forecast revenue streams more accurately, enabling better cash flow management.

Was there a need for companies in the industry to create new revenue streams?

The pandemic highlighted the vulnerabilities inherent in a heavily concentrated revenue model. igaming companies that relied primarily on one type of game or market segment faced significant challenges as player preferences shifted. To mitigate this risk, diversification of revenue streams became necessary.

This might be achieved by expanding game offerings to include emerging genres, investing in new markets, and exploring complementary services such as sports betting, esports, or virtual gaming. In addition, partnerships with software providers and innovative content creators can enhance game portfolios and attract a broader audience. A diversified approach not only stabilises income but can also position companies for long-term growth in a competitive landscape.

In what ways, if any, did the pandemic affect risk management?

As finance leaders, it’s our responsibility to ensure that our companies remain compliant while managing the associated financial risks. Establishing robust risk management frameworks is essential. The pandemic taught us the importance of conducting frequent audits and stress tests to evaluate our financial resilience in the face of potential disruptions. This comprehensive approach not only mitigates risk but is also a sustainable way to foster trust among stakeholders and customers.

Why is integrating sustainability into financial strategies increasingly important in the post-pandemic landscape?

Sustainability has emerged as a critical concern for businesses and investors alike. In the post-pandemic landscape, integrating sustainable practices into a financial strategy is not just a moral obligation but a business imperative. Companies that demonstrate a commitment to social responsibility are more likely to attract and retain customers.

From a financial perspective, incorporating sustainability into a strategy can lead to cost savings and improved operational efficiency. For example, investing in energy-efficient technologies not only reduces one’s carbon footprint but can also lower operational costs over time.

Moving forward, what is the new normal financial mindset in the industry?

The post-pandemic world requires an agile mindset where the ability to pivot in response to market changes and player preferences is vital. This means creating a culture of innovation within our finance teams and across the organisation. We must remain open to exploring new business models to engage our partners and customers. Continuous investment in technology and talent will enable us to stay ahead of industry trends and respond swiftly to emerging opportunities.

