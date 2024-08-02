New ATM signage requirements introduced in New South Wales

The new rules for NSW hotels and clubs with gaming machines have entered force.

Australia.- From August 1, Hotels and clubs in New South Wales are prohibited from displaying any signage or advertising related to gaming machines on or visible from ATMs or EFTPOS terminals. Venues must not use any directional signs for cash machines if they are visible from gaming areas.

The new measure had been introduced in July but authorities granted venues a one-month grace period. From January 1, 2025, further changes will take effect, requiring all ATMs to be positioned at least five metres from the entrance to any gaming room or area where gaming machines are located. They must not be visible from gaming rooms or machines.

See also: Australian online gambling credit card ban enters force

In July, the Liquor & Gaming NSW announced that pubs and clubs in NSW with more than 20 gaming machines must have a responsible gambling officer (RGO) on duty while machines are in operation. Clubs with more than 100 gaming machines entitlements will need additional RGOs.

RGOs are tasked with identifying and assisting patrons who exhibit signs of problematic gambling behaviour. They will also facilitate self-exclusion requests and provide referrals to support services. Venues are responsible for selecting and training appropriate staff.

See also: 83% of NSW residents back proposed gaming machine restrictions, survey finds