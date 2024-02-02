Pubs and clubs in NSW to have a responsible gambling officers

Venues with over 20 poker machines will need to have a responsible gambling officer on duty.

Australia.- The New South Wales regulator, Liquor & Gaming NSW (L&GNSW), has announced that venues with more than 20 gaming machines will be required to have a responsible gambling officer on duty while machines are in operation. Clubs with more than 100 gaming machines entitlements will need additional responsible gambling officers.

The new rule will apply from July 1 as part of the NSW Labor Government’s measures to reduce gambling harm in the state. Responsible gambling officers will be tasked with identifying patrons exhibiting risky gambling behaviour, facilitating self-exclusion requests and referring people to appropriate support services.

Under the amendments to the Gaming Machines Regulation 2019, a Gambling Incident Register and a Gaming Plan of Management will also be required for hotels and clubs with gaming machines. Responsible gambling officers and other specified roles will be required to complete Advanced Responsible Conduct of Gambling (ARCG) training.

Minister for Gaming & Racing, David Harris, said: “In NSW, gaming machines represent the highest risk of gambling harm. One in three people who gamble regularly are considered to be moderate or high-risk gamblers according to the Problem Gambling Severity Index.

“The introduction of Responsible Gambling Officers is the next important step in supporting people who may be experiencing gambling harm. They will be across pubs and clubs where gambling is happening, and be alert to patrons at risk of harm or displaying concerning gambling behaviour and link them in to the support they need, such as the GambleAware hotline.

“It is great to have industry on board with our gambling reform agenda as well as harm minimisation organisations. Together we are making a real difference in tackling gambling-related harm. “The NSW Labor Government is committed to evidence-based gambling reform and has delivered more in 10 months than the previous government managed in 12 years.”

Other reforms include reducing the cash input limit for new electronic gaming machines, capping the number of gaming machine entitlements and banning political donations from gaming-involved clubs. There has been a ban on external gambling signage, the expansion of a state-wide third-party exclusion register and cashless gaming trials.