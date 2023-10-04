NagaCorp posts GGR of US$379m for first nine months of 2023

Gross gaming revenue was up 12.1 per cent year-on-year.

Cambodia.- Casino operator and developer NagaCorp has shared its results for the first nine months of the year. It posted gross gaming revenue (GGR) of US$379m, up 12.1 per cent year-on-year. Unaudited preliminary earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was US$215.4m, up 17.4 per cent year-on-year.

Premium VIP Market rollings showed a 35.2 per cent increment as compared to the same period last year. Average daily rollings for the Referral VIP Market segment grew 43.3 per cent. Table buy-ins for Mass Market Tables increased by 18.5 per cent in the quarter ended 30 September 2023. The high-limit gaming areas, with higher average spending per customer, contributed to this improvement.

The casino operator’s cash and cash equivalents have increased from US$156m as of December 31 to US$297.6m. The company attributed this to the recovery of business volumes and prudent cash spending. Net debt was approximately US$174.6m.

