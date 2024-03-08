MGTO to explore tourism promotion with Xi’an and Qingdao

The Macao Government Tourism Office plans to introduce discounted travel packages.

Macau.- The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has announced that it hopes to work with counterparts in Xi’an and Qingdao to encourage tourism to Macau. It plans to offer discount travel packages in collaboration with airlines and tour operators and to use social media influencers to promote Macau.

The move comes after China’s State Council decided to incorporate Xi’an and Qingdao into the Individual Visit Scheme (IVS), expanding the reach of mainland Chinese cities covered to over 50 with immediate effect. Xi’an and Qingdao each have populations of over 10 million.

Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes has said that Macau expects to attract 33 million visitors this year. The MGTO has promoted Macau in Lisbon and Jakarta and is currently taking part in a promotional roadshow in Tokyo.