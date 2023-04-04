MGM China signs agreement with MGM Resorts in bid to attract overseas customers

The new marketing partnership will be effective until December 31, 2025.

Macau.- MGM China has signed a new international marketing agreement with its controlling shareholder, MGM Resorts International. According to a filing with Hong Kong’s stock exchange, the aim is to increase the number of foreign visitors to its Macau properties

The agreement replaces the previous Sixth Renewed MGM Marketing Agreement and will run until December 31, 2025. MGM Resorts and its subsidiaries will establish additional marketing offices, with Sean Lanni to oversee all marketing operations as senior vice president of International Marketing.

The deal represents the latest effort by MGM China to diversify its customer base, reducing its reliance on mainland Chinese guests. The company has taken steps in recent years to expand its reach and attract a more diverse range of customers. The Macau government has also demanded revenue diversification from concessionaires, requiring investment to grow revenue from overseas markets.

Earlier this year, MGM China built a foreigner-only gambling zone in a bid to gain an exemption on a 5 per cent levy on gross gaming revenue. The move is expected to draw more visitors to the region and further boost Macau’s gaming industry, which has been recovering in recent months following the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.