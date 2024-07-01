MGM China launches 2024 SME programme

The programme aims to connect Macau SMEs with growth opportunities in the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone.

Macau.- MGM China has launched MGM SME Program 2024: Seizing Business Opportunities in Cooperation Zone in collaboration with the Guangdong Office of the Macao Chamber of Commerce. The initiative, supported by the Economic Development Bureau of the Cooperation Zone, aims to foster collaboration and business expansion for Macau SMEs in Hengqin and Macau.

MGM China said the programme would facilitate integration between Hengqin and Macau, economic diversification and sustainable development for SMEs amid the 25th anniversary of the Macao SAR and the third anniversary of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone.

There will be an introductory session for SMEs to understand MGM’s procurement needs and explore collaboration opportunities followed by a business matching event, allowing MGM’s team members to meet with potential SME vendors. The team will also visit Macau SMEs in the Cooperation Zone to learn more about their products and services. Finally, MGM will invite its SME vendors to the Cooperation Zone to deepen their understanding of the development plans, business environment, and policies to better visualise expansion possibilities.

The opening ceremony took place on June 28 at DoubleTree by Hilton Zhuhai Hengqin. Key attendees included António Lei, director of the Economic Development Bureau of the Cooperation Zone; Ma Chi Ngai, president of the Macao Chamber of Commerce and chief representative of the Guangdong Office; and Kenneth Feng, president and executive director of MGM China Holdings Limited.

Feng said: “Since the launch of the ‘Local SME Collaboration Program’ with the Macao Chamber of Commerce in 2015, MGM has recruited over 600 long-term SME suppliers. Over the past three years, the establishment of the Cooperation Zone has brought forth beneficial policies for Macau.

“The Cooperation Zone is the best starting point for Macau SMEs to expand into Mainland China. Through the innovative ‘Hengqin-Macao Integration’ model, we aim to foster more business partnerships in the Cooperation Zone. We hope that Macau can grasp hold of the business opportunities in the Cooperation Zone, expanding their reach to the Greater Bay Area and beyond.”

Ngai added: “Both the Macao Chamber of Commerce and MGM are committed to supporting the growth of SMEs in Macau by creating a business platform for Macau SMEs with synergy. Our collaboration program introduces a new model of business interaction between Hengqin and Macau, which guides Macau SMEs to participate in the development of the Cooperation Zone as well as the Greater Bay Area and helps Macau SMEs better integrate into the national development. This program will inject new momentum into Macau’s long-term economic development and help polish Macao’s ‘golden business card’ as an international metropolis.”