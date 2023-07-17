MGM China launches Macau consumption reward programme

The MGM x MPay programme will be in place until July 31.

The 17-day initiative targets nearly 20,000 merchant outlets across Macau.

Macau.- MGM China has announced an agreement with Macau Pass to introduce the MGM x MPay community consumption reward programme. Spanning from July 15 to 31, the 17-day initiative targets nearly 20,000 merchant outlets across Macau, promising 97,000 sets of prizes valued at over MOP4m (US$500,000).

The rewards include exclusive tickets to the Mayday FLY TO MGM Concert, discounts on dining at MGM, limited-edition Macau Pass cards and MPay Red Packets. The focus is on stimulating community consumption and supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

A press conference held at MGM MACAU on July 14 was attended by Chan Tze Wai, acting director of DSEDT, Hubert Wang, president & chief operating officer of MGM, Sun Ho, chairman & CEO of Macau Pass and leaders from various commerce federations in Macau.

Gavin Zhao, chief technical officer of Macau Pass, provided an introduction to the media, outlining the programme’s mechanics and benefits.

Any person who transacts over MOP188 with MPay through an MPay POS terminal at designated merchant outlets will receive a token to enter the draw.

Hubert Wang, president & chief operating officer of MGM said, “This summer, MGM invites the legendary music band Mayday to perform a one-night exclusive concert at MGM COTAI. This collaborative program with Macau Pass innovatively combines a popular entertainment experience with boosting community consumption, which is made possible with the utilization of the Company’s own resources to gift out concert tickets and discounts.

“We will continue to strengthen the integrated development of ‘Tourism+’ to facilitate the growth of the tourism industry as well as its surrounding industries, and more essentially to activate the community economy and pragmatically support local SMEs.”

MGM China is one of Macau’s six casino operators. It renewed its licence for ten years at the end of last year. Operators have collectively pledged a minimum of MOP108.7bn (US$13.48bn) towards non-gaming ventures and exploring overseas markets as part of their agreements.